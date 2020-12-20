DPS Nacharam: Learners have fun, frolic at annual award ceremony

Academic Proficiency Award Ceremony at DPS recognises and appreciates the Excellence of Cambridge DPSites in all spheres of Academic and Creative Learning Pathways

Hyderabad: Delhi Public School, Nacharam welcomed over 200 guests to their annual Proficiency Awards on December 11, this time on the online platform, where the classes of 2019/20 were presented with certificates to highlight their achievements. Academic Proficiency Award Ceremony at DPS recognises and appreciates the Excellence of Cambridge DPSites in all spheres of Academic and Creative Learning Pathways. This year the awards were presented in five categories like Best Across Award, All-Rounder Award, Merit Achievement Award – English , Mathematics, Science, 100% Attendance and Golden Pencil / Penmanship Award.

Nishi Barmechaa, the Head Girl lit the lamp to commence the event while Sathvik Mulukutla, the Head Boy sang a prayer song. A beautiful thematic dance performance – Water Cycle was showcased by Shreshta Byreddy, which enthralled the gathering for its poise and charm. A personal account of what it means to be a ‘Cambridge Learner’ was shared by Himasriya Dantu, who spoke at length about her experience with the curriculum and school, which in her own words, ‘pushes you for more’.

Vice- Principal M F Shanti Anthony welcomed the gathering, while Principal Sunitha S Rao spoke of the school’s drive for academic excellence and referred to the school being an institute of inclusivity and diversity, one which promotes a truly broad and balanced education which helps each student to fulfil their potential.

Special guest Manish Puri- Head of Business Development, South Asia – Cambridge Assessment English gave an inspirational speech recounting his experiences. He inaugurated the exclusive Cambridge Dpsite Blog, which will now cater as an abode for the learners to express their ideas.

A reverberating echo of applause persisted all the way throughout the award ceremony which lit the limelight on each individual learner for their wonderful and hard-won achievement. In her concluding address Vidya Nishtala, the IGCSE Coordinator urged students not to be modest about their achievements but to show leadership and ownership of learning in trying to achieve their learning goals.

