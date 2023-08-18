Driver, cleaner killed as lorry rams into van in Mancherial

Mandamarri Sub-Inspector Chandrakumar said that Neelakantham Hanmanthu (28), the driver breathed his last while undergoing treatment as he sustained fatal injuries and V Suresh, the lorry cleaner died on the way to a hospital.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:42 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Representational Image.

Mancherial: A driver and cleaner were killed when a lorry rammed into a stationary van on Mancherial-Nagpur highway at Medaram village in Mandamarri mandal on Friday.

Suresh had serious injuries in the mishap. They hailed from Lepakshi in Ananthapuram district.

Police said that the driver of the van was forced to halt on the road when the vehicle developed some glitch in the battery. The driver of the lorry rammed into the van thinking it was moving. The two vehicles were on the same road at the time of the mishap.

Police had to struggle to retrieve the body of the driver stuck in the cabin for 2 hours. They used earth movers to lift the vehicles and avoided inconvenience to motorists on the highway.