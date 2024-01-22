Dubbak MLA requests Komatireddy for Rs 33 crore for constituency

In a statement, Dubbak MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy said the Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy responded positively to his request

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 January 2024, 06:34 PM

Kotha Prabhakar Reddy is presenting a representation to R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Monday in Hyderabad.

Siddipet: Dubbak MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy has met Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy in Hyderabad and sought Rs 33 crore for his constituency to take up various road development works.

The Dubbak MLA sought Rs 25 crore for the Mettu-Doutlthabad road to Hyderabad via Timmapur and Padmanabapally and another Rs 7 crore to widen the existing single-lane road from Mondi Chintha to Begumpet to a double-lane road, to meet the needs of increased traffic.

He also urged the Minister to release another Rs 70 lakh to lay the Chegutna to Bonala village road.

In a statement, Reddy said the R&B Minister responded positively to his request.