Eatala calls on Raja Singh, assures to revoke suspension

This news comes after speculation that suspended Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh is planning to leave the party and join Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:01 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Hyderabad: Amid speculation that suspended Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh is planning to leave the party and join Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), BJP election campaign committee chairman Eatala Rajender on Wednesday called on Singh and assured him that the party was working on revoking his suspension and there was no need to get agitated.

Raja Singh was suspended from the BJP in August last after his arrest and detention under the Preventive Detention Act in the wake of comments that hurt religious sentiments of a community. However, Raja Singh told media that Eatala visited him to assure him that the party was behind him and that he need not worry about attacks by ruling party leaders and the cases booked against his supporters by the police recently.

Though Raja Singh denied that the issue of his suspension was discussed during the meeting, Eatala Rajender told reporters that the matter was with the party central leadership and that a decision would be taken soon.

Commenting on reports on him leaving the BJP, Raja Singh said he had no such intentions.

“I have clarified several times that I have no intention to leave the party. I meet Ministers and BRS leaders to discuss my constituency’s development works. There is no truth in the reports,” he said.

Last week when he called on Health Minister T Harish Rao, it triggered speculations that he was planning to join the ruling BRS. Raja Singh had to release a video message to clarify that he had no intention to leave the BJP and that he had called on the Health Minister at his residence to request him to upgrade the 30-bed government hospital in his constituency to a 50-bed hospital.

There are also reports that the BJP central leadership has been exerting pressure on Raja Singh to vacate his Assembly seat and contest from the Zaheerabad Lok Sabha segment in the 2024 general elections. According to sources, the party leadership is planning to hand over the Goshamahal assembly ticket this time to Vikram Goud, son of former minister, the late Mukesh Goud.