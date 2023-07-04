ECDG team emerge champions of Eid-Milap Trophy Jr Cricket Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Tue - 4 July 23

ECDG XI with the trophy after clinching win in the final

Hyderabad: Host Emerging Development Cricketers Group (ECDG) registered a comfortable 23-run win over VJ Cricket Academy to lift the 6th Edition of Eid-Milap Trophy Jr Cricket Tournament organised by Emerging Cricketers Development Group (ECDG) at SKN Cricket Grounds, Boduppal, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

For ECDG, DSDK Praise and Manikanta scored a half-century each, while Hrishikesh Goud picked six wickets to bowl out VJ Cricket Academy for 208 runs.

Results: Finals: ECDG XI: 231/6 in 30 overs (DSDK Praise 54, Manikanta 51; Yousuf 2/7) bt VJ Cricket Academy: 208 in 28.4 overs (Noor Akmal 72, Imaad uddin 77; Hrishikesh Goud 6/27).

Awards: Man of the Match (Final): Hrishikesh Goud, Most Valuable Player: Adarsh Deshmukh, Player of the Tournament: DSDK Praise, Best Batsman: Manikanta, Best Bowler: Jashwanth, Best Fielder: Ambarish B, Best Allrounder: Sravan G, Emerging Player: Mayank C, The Spirit of Cricket Award: Shakti Bhuvan.