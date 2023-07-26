ECI holds training programme for EROs, DLMTs

According to Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, the training sessions focused on crucial aspects related to electoral roll management, with specific emphasis on Legal Provisions and Procedure for Electoral Roll and IT applications.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday conducted the first phase of training for Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and District Level Master Trainers (DLMTs) at MCRHRD institute in the city.

According to Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, the training sessions focused on crucial aspects related to electoral roll management, with specific emphasis on Legal Provisions and Procedure for Electoral Roll and IT applications. A total of 59 EROs from all 33 districts and 15 DLMTs from 15 districts of the State participated in the inaugural phase of the training, he informed.

He urged the EROs to diligently adhere to the prescribed legal provisions and procedures while handling applications for inclusion, deletion, or modification of entries in the electoral roll. In an effort to assess the preparedness of the EROs and DLMTs in the preparation of the electoral roll, an evaluation test was conducted by officials from the ECI, he said.