ECI issues directions to State governments on transfers

This was after ECI noticed a few cases wherein officers were being transferred or posted in the adjacent districts within the same parliamentary constituency.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 February 2024, 04:26 PM

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed State governments to ensure that officers, who are transferred out of the district, were not posted within the same parliamentary constituency.

The ECI has strengthened its existing transfer policy to ensure that officials are able to disturb the level playing field in the elections.

Accordingly, the officers who were either posted in their home district or have completed three years at a place have been directed to be transferred. This includes officers, who are in any way connected to the election work either directly or in supervisory capacity, the ECI said in a press note on Saturday.

There has been zero tolerance policy of the Commission against disturbing the level playing in the elections. It may be recalled that in the recently held five State assembly elections, the ECI has ordered transfer of various officials even senior level police officials in the State, the ECI stressed.