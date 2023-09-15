Ecofriendly Ganesh idols distributed in Sangareddy

Chandana Brothers Silk Showroom distributed 20,000 clay Ganesh idols to citizens of Sangareddy on Friday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:25 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

Sangareddy: Chandana Brothers Silk Showroom distributed 20,000 clay Ganesh idols to citizens of Sangareddy on Friday. The management of the garment outlet, which is preparing to open a new showroom in Sangareddy shortly, opted to advertise it in a different way by distributing the Ganesh idols to devotees across the district.

The idols have seeds of various plants in them and wherever they are immersed, the seeds will sprout. Chandana Brothers owner Suresh called citizens to celebrate the festival in an ecofriendly way.