Editorial: Reaching out to the Sun

With Aditya L-1, ISRO is sending out a signal that it has tech and maturity to contribute to every aspect of planetary science

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Thu - 31 August 23

After a successful moon mission, another watershed moment beckons India: exploring the secrets of the Sun, the very source that sustains life on our planet. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which has earned worldwide applause for the Chandrayaan-3 mission, is now gearing up for the launch of the country’s first space-based observatory to study solar characteristics and their impact on Earth as well as the overall space weather conditions. Studies will be undertaken by Aditya L-1, carrying seven payloads, to understand the phenomenon of solar flares as well. In the works for more than 15 years, Aditya L-1 is a far greater and complex scientific endeavour. A better understanding of explosive processes happening within the Sun can potentially result in early warning systems for solar eruptions that threaten space-based assets like communication or navigation systems. The Sun, our closest star, offers an opportunity for an in-depth examination of the functioning of stars, which is difficult to do for other distant stars. This celestial body is teeming with dynamic activity that stretches far beyond its visible surface. It periodically unleashes monumental bursts of energy and showcases various eruptive phenomena. However, these solar outbursts could potentially impact our technologically-dependent world, causing disruptions in our near-Earth space environment. To avert any such disturbances, early detection and intervention are important. The Sun, acting as a natural laboratory, provides an invaluable arena to study these elusive phenomena, which cannot be replicated directly in any controlled laboratory environment. By joining this kind of scientific research, ISRO is also sending out a signal that it has the technology and maturity — and also the resources and expertise — to contribute to every aspect of planetary science.

The spacecraft will be placed in an orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system where the gravitational effects of both bodies cancel each other out. This helps an object remain in equilibrium and get a continuous clear view of the Sun. Crucial to the mission’s success are the meticulously designed instruments that will capture crucial data and images of the Sun. The instruments on board will provide an array of data, including information on the Sun’s magnetic field, its outermost layer, the corona and its emissions. The Sun probe is expected to take four months to reach its designated point in space where it will begin its comprehensive study of the star. A succession of successful missions is expected to bolster India’s reputation, providing a certification of space readiness that could prove to be transformational for ISRO and associated firms. The low-cost model and an abundance of highly skilled engineers are also likely to work to India’s advantage. A joint mission with Japan is planned to send another probe to the moon by 2025 and an orbital mission to Venus within the next two years. ISRO is truly on a roll.

