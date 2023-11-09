Efforts are on to ensure 100 percent voting in Assembly polls: Kothagudem Collector

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala joins teachers for a picture at a selfie point at ZPSS in Paloncha mandal of Kothagudem.

Kothagudem: The district administration has been making efforts to ensure 100 percent voting in five Assembly constituencies in the upcoming elections in the district.

District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala informed that selfie points were being set up at parks, bus stands, public places, government offices, schools and colleges to create awareness about the right to vote as part of SVEEP activity.

DPRO has been advised to organise Kala Jatha programmes to educate masses in the villages to exercise their voting right on the day of polling. Government officials were told to make their staff aware of the right to vote and educate everyone to exercise their vote, she said.

Dr. Ala Thursday took part in a SVEEP programme at ZPSS, at Bollorigudem in Paloncha mandal in the district. As many as 260 students at the school were being trained on the election process through a Voter Literacy Club for the past one month and they conducted a mock polling in the day.

Speaking on the occasion the Collector said students were the future voters, if they were aware of the importance of voting and how the polling was conducted they could become responsible voters. Facilities like drinking water, ramps, wheelchairs and toilets were being provided at all polling stations.

DPRO Seelam Srinivas Rao, who organised a voter awareness programme at KTPS for the employees on the day, said programmes were being conducted by Kala Jatha groups to sensitise the voters and to increase the polling percentage.

He said that large-scale voter awareness programmes were being conducted in 166 polling stations in the district where the voting percentage was low in the 2018 election. Voters were also informed that voting in Kothagudem district takes place from 7 am to 4 pm.