Efforts on to check insect menace near Kakatiya canal in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: The Karimnagar district administration on Monday began efforts to check insect (caddisflies) menace near Kakatiya canal, downstream of the Lower Manair Dam on the outskirts of Karimnagar town.

Commuters especially those travelling on two-wheelers are facing a harrowing time passing by the canal as the insects have been flying in swarms at nights for the last few days.

Upon the instructions from the District Collector, chemicals are being sprayed around the canal besides arranging high-mast lights on either side of a bridge on the Rajiv Rahadari as well as canal. Bushes and weeds along the canal were also cleared. Meanwhile, the police barricaded either side of the bridge to limit the speed of vehicles.

District Collector K Shashanka and Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy visited the Kakatiya canal and examined the steps taken to curb the menace.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said he had instructed Karimnagar Municipal Corporation officials to arrange high-mast lights around the canal to attract insects.

Municipal officials were also asked to clear bushes and weeds near the spot besides clearing emptying waterlogged points. They were also asked to release Gambusia Fish (mosquitofish) to kill larvae developed in the waterlogged areas.

The Collector also instructed officials to spray chemicals near the bridge as well as under the bridge every half an hour. He also wanted the authorities to spray chemicals on trees located near the area.

