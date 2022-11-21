Efforts on to rectify problems in Dharani portal: Koppula Eashwar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:33 PM, Mon - 21 November 22

Welfare minister Koppula Eashwar inaugurating bheemaram Tahsildar office in jagtial district on monday.

Jagtial: Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar said efforts were on to rectify problems in Dharani portal. In this regard, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will take a decision.

The minister along with TS Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar inaugurated the newly constituted Bheemaram Tahsildhar office on Monday where they distributed three wheeler vehicles to disabled persons.

Speaking on the occasion, Eashwar said that during his Bharat Jhodo Yatra, AICC leader Rahul Gandhi made a statement for abolition of Dharnai portal after coming to power in the state.

Local congress leaders misled Rahul Gandhi to make such a statement. Terming it as a wonderful portal, he said that the Chief Minister brought Dharani portal to solve the land problems. Problems would be rectified by conducting revenue sadassulu in rural areas.

Telangana has become a role model to the nation by introducing innovative schemes. A lot of changes took place during the last eight years, he said that there were no suicides of farmers in the state because of various welfare measures taken to protect the interests of farming community. Besides 24 hours current supply, adequate water, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima have been provided to farmers.

Vinod Kumar said that TRS party, which waged separate state agitation for water, funds and jobs, has constructed Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project to put an end to water troubles.

In order to provide water to all villages in the surrounding areas, the state government prepared a lift irrigation scheme with an estimation of Rs 700 crore. Water in the flood flow canal would be available through the year if the project was completed, he informed.

Vemulwada MLA Ch Ramesh, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Dava Vasantha and others were present.