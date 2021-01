By | Published: 8:30 pm

Hyderabad: An eight-year-old boy died after he was attacked by a stray dog at Asad Baba Nagar in Bahadurpura here on Saturday.

Sources said the victim Ayaan suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot. Local residents alerted the Bahadurpura police, who have reached the spot.

More details are awaited.

