Elaborate arrangements for polling and counting in Khammam: Collector

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:28 PM, Sat - 11 November 23

Collector VP Gautham speaking to the media in Khammam on Saturday.

Khammam: As many as 147 candidates have filed 215 sets of nomination papers in five Assembly constituencies in Khammam district, informed district Collector VP Gautham.

In Khammam constituency 39 candidates filed 59 sets of nominations, in Palair 42 candidates filed 59 sets of nominations, in Madhira 22 candidates filed 33 sets of nominations, in Wyra 16 candidates filed 23 sets of nominations and in Sathupalli 28 candidates filed 41 sets of nominations, he said.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, the Collector said that 32 candidates of national and recognised parties’ candidates, 48 candidates of registered parties and 67 independents filed nominations.

Gautham further informed that there were 12, 16, 796 electors as on November 11, including the supplementary list of those who enrolled their names after October 4. Of the total electors, there were 5, 89, 165 male and 6, 27, 553 female voters.

There were 78 transgender voters, 154 NRI voters, 684 service voters, 25, 807 PwD voters, 49, 396 voters in the age group of 18-19 years and 16, 782 voters above 80 years of age while there were 7, 849 (form-12) and 2, 615 (form-12D) postal ballots in the district.

As many as 1, 456 polling stations and of them 390 were critical polling stations. 1, 295 polling stations would be covered with webcasting. Rs 5.01 crore unaccounted cash, 35, 313.3 litres liquor and 437 kg ganja seized besides different freebies, the Collector revealed.

The election general observers, Tushar Kanta Mahanty (Khammam and Palair constituencies), Kana Ram (Madhira and Wyra constituencies), Satyendra Singh (Sathupalli constituency), election observers, Kunal Kumar (Khammam and Palair) and Rajeev Kumar Singh (Madhira, Wyra and Sathupalli), police observers, Brijesh Kumar Rai (Khammam and Palair) and Manjunath H (Madhira, Wyra and Sathupalli) have arrived in the district to monitor the election process, he said.

Elaborate arrangements for polling and counting of votes were being made. SVEEP activities were being organised in all the Assembly constituencies to ensure 100 percent voting in the elections, the Collector added.