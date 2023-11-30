Two elderly persons die while waiting to vote in Adilabad

In two separate incidents, two elderly persons died when they were waiting in polling stations to cast their votes in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:31 PM, Thu - 30 November 23

Representational Image.

Adilabad: In two separate incidents, two elderly persons died when they were waiting in polling stations to cast their votes here on Thursday.

Gangamma (78) died after a bout of epilepsy while she was waiting to vote at a polling station in Mavala mandal centre. Gangamma from Mavala mandal centre collapsed and lost consciousness after she had a bout of epilepsy when she arrived at the polling station numbered 140 at 12.30 pm. She was immediately rushed to a hospital, but doctors declared her brought dead.

Meanwhile, Chandragiri Rajanna (65) from Bhuktapur died of cardiac arrest when he was standing in a queue line to exercise his franchise in Adilabad town. He too collapsed and was declared brought dead after being shifted to a hospital.