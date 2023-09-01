Eleven goats electrocuted in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

Sangareddy: Eleven goats of two farmers were electrocuted at Dappuru village on Friday. The farmers were grazing their goats when they came in touch with a live electric wire that snapped off.

While eight goats belong to farmer Metri Narasimhulu, the rest four belong to another farmer Mungi Shankar of the same village.

Following the complaint from Sarpanch Ravi Kumar, Transco AE Arjun and Veterinary Doctor Ajanka visited the spot and assured to get compensation for the farmers.