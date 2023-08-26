| Woman Gives Birth To Baby In Tsrtc Bus In Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:28 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

Sangareddy: A woman gave birth to a baby boy in a Bidar-bound TSRTC Zaheerabad bus at Mirzapur in Sangareddy on Friday night.

According to the bus driver Anand, the woman, Zareena Begum, a resident of Potpally in Jharasangam mandal, along with her husband Hazi Pasha and other relatives had boarded the bus to reach a hospital in Bidar town for her delivery.

When the bus started moving, she developed labour pains.

The driver drove the vehicle to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Mirzapur in Nyalkal mandal. However, Zareena Begum gave birth to the baby in the bus itself before duty nurse Sudharani could even get onto the bus. Sudharani said the baby and mother were healthy.

Later, Zareena Begum and her son were admitted to the Mirzapur PHC for further treatment. The family thanked driver Anand and conductor Karunakar for driving the bus safely to the hospital without wasting time.