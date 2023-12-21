Ensure minimum educational standards in Govt. schools: Collector Gautham

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:41 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

Collector VP Gautham donned the role of a teacher during his visit to a school in Nelakondapally mandal in Khammam district on Thursday.

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham suggested that teachers in government schools should take steps to ensure that every student meets the minimum educational standards.

He made a surprise inspection of Guvvalagudem Primary and Higher Secondary School in Nelakondapalli mandal in the district on Thursday. He visited 5th class and examined the academic standards of the students.

The Collector donned the role of teacher, wrote Telugu alphabets on the black board and made the students read them out. He asked teachers to pay special attention to the students who were lagging behind in studies and work hard to increase their educational standards.

Gautham enquired about plying of private schools buses in the village and said that the teachers should take special measures to increase the enrollment in the school. The government schools have competent teachers, quality teaching was offered in English medium and people should take advantage of the schools.

Later, he inspected the progress of the Health Sub-Centre under construction in the village. He told the officials to complete the works by the end of January and put them into use. He also inspected the 30-bedded Community Health Centre at Nelakondapally mandal headquarters.

People of 24 villages would visit the hospital; there was a regular medical officer, while the other one was being outsourced and two additional doctors would be appointed soon. Steps should be taken to ensure that doctors were available 24 hours a day, Gautham suggested.

R&B SE Shyam Prasad, DEO Somasekara Sharma and DM&HO Dr. B. Malathi were present.