Environment experts oppose allocating Damagundem forest lands for naval station

The experts are demanding that the government review its decision and convene a meeting with all sections to discuss the project’s impact.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 February 2024, 06:28 PM

Hyderabad: Worried over the adverse impact on ecosystem and biodiversity, environmentalists and climate change experts are opposing the State government’s decision to allocate 2,900 acres of Damagundem forests lands for setting up Navy’s VLF station at Pudur village in Vikarabad.

The experts are demanding that the government review its decision and convene a meeting with all sections to discuss the project’s impact. At a press conference here on Friday, they have also asserted that their fight to oppose the project would be continued till the government withdrew its decisions.

The environment experts have also suggested political parties to set up R&D wings to study environment, climate change issues and suggest measures accordingly once their parties come to power.

The contention was not just about alienation of lands. It was about the impact on air quality, loss of invaluable medicinal plants, diversified fertile soils and flood threat to the twin reservoirs of Himayath Sagar and Osman Sagar, water and climate change expert BV Subba Rao said.

In New Delhi, crores were being spent for improving air quality but the situation was not improving. There are 1500 varieties of medicinal plants in the Damagundem forests and the State government does not have any clue on the economic value of these forests, he said.

In addition to the origin of five rivers, including Musi, Esa, Bheema and Manjeera, there are 150 natural springs in these forest lands. Apart from being shola forests, which have high water retention capacity, the Vikarabad and Damagundem forests lands were unique for their geo-bio diversity, he explained.

“Not just Naval Base station, I will oppose the government even if a Taj Mahal is planned by degrading a natural forest. Is the government more worried about Navy’s Rs.130 crore or Telangana people’s future,” Subba Rao asked.

Admitting that national security was important, the climate change expert asked when Karnataka government was prepared to allocate abundant lands in Kolar mines, why cannot the Naval station be established in such areas.

Making similar observations, environmentalist prof K Puroshotham Reddy reminded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had recently studied River Thames in London. River Thames was not rejuvenated overnight and it took many years and huge amount for authorities to retain its past glory, he said.

The State government’s intentions in River Musi rejuvenation were welcomed but it should not be limited to a particular section or 55 kms catchment area. The move to allocate forest land would spell a death sentence for entire River Musi as there would be no water flow in the future, the professor pointed out.

“Before elections, the Congress in its manifesto had promised to constitute Environment Protection Authority. Now, Congress is in power and let EPA be constituted at State level to make things clear to the people. Why hastiness in allocating the lands” questioned Purushotham Reddy.

Public Policy Expert Narasimha Reddy Donthi the proposal to set up naval station or VLF station was made in 2010. Since then 14 years have passed by and the technology proposed for the station was outdated. This apart, Navy could have explored other avenues to set up the station all these years, he said.

There were only three ecological systems, including Anathagiri, Nallamalla and Adilabad.

Alienation Damagundem forest lands for radar station would pose a serious threat to the local area, he said, demanding Navy to disclose the parameters considered for setting up the station in a forest away from the sea coast.

“It is not a political game but the future of Telangana’s ecology is stake. Citing past government’s mistakes, the incumbent government should not repeat the same mistakes” Narasimha Reddy Donthi warned.