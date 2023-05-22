Hyderabad: EPTRI organises awareness program in view of Int’l Day for Biodiversity

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the International Day for Biological Diversity, Hyderabad-based Environment Protection Training and Research Institute (EPTRI) organized an awareness program titled “Millets: A Step Towards Sustainable Agro Biodiversity”, on Monday.

The event aimed to emphasize the importance of conserving and preserving biodiversity while promoting sustainable practices to protect the environment, a press release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General, EPTRI, A. Vani Prasad, highlighted the significance of biodiversity conservation and stressed the need for a global vision to live in harmony with nature. She also emphasized the importance of individual behavior change in reducing waste and adopting sustainable lifestyle for Environment (LiFE).

As part of the awareness program, EPTRI organized a webinar titled “Millets: A Step Towards Sustainable Agro Biodiversity,” presented by Dr. Y. Gangi Reddy, Professor & Head at CIAT and Project Director (Retd.) of Rural Technology Park (RTP) NIRDPR. The webinar aimed to educate participants about the cultivation and consumption of millets, promoting their role in maintaining ecosystem services and sustaining a healthy planet.

By promoting the cultivation and consumption of millets, EPTRI aims to encourage sustainable practices, preserve agro biodiversity, and ensure the delivery of essential benefits to all people while maintaining a healthy planet.

On the occasion, EPTRI also arranged a special millet meal for its employees and other invitees as a way to commemorate the International Year of Millets. The meal featured a variety of millet dishes, showcasing the diverse culinary possibilities and nutritional benefits of millets.