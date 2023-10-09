Errabelli lays foundation stones for development works in Thorrur

Palakurti constituency has been developed in all aspects with thousands of crores of rupees, said Errabelli

Published Date - 08:20 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Mahabubabad: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao laid foundation stones for several development works in Thorrur town of Palakurti constituency on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Rao said that the Palakurti constituency has been developed in all aspects with thousands of crores of rupees. He said that the Thorrur town alone has been developed with Rs 200 crore and that internal CC roads, sewage canals, central lighting system, signal system, double bedroom houses, tank van, Yati Raja Rao Park, roads from other areas to Thorrur, 100-bed hospital etc. have been completed.

The minister urged the people of the constituency to analyze the development that has taken place in the region. He said that Thorrur has been converted into a municipality and developed in such a way that the living standards of the people have increased. Local people’s representatives, officials and others participated in the programme.

