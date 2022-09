Eshan wrecks Mayura in the HCA A2 division league

Hyderabad: Eshan Jain scalped five wickets for seven runs as Vijay Hanuman crushed Mayura by seven wickets in the HCA A2 division 2 day one-day league-cum-knockout tournament in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Brief Scores:

Mayura 123 in 37.1 overs (Eshan Jain 5/7) lost to Vijay Hanuman 124/4 in 26.5 overs (Stephen Jascinth 50no);

Brothers XI 185 in 47.4 overs (Preetham Singh 87; P Adithya 4/44) bt Rakesh XI 111 in 31.5 overs (Vivek Chary 3/23);

Saint Sai 210 in 39.2 overs (Karan Kumar Patnayak 133; Vivek Gagan 4/20) bt Shalimar 164 in 34.5 overs (Eishan Gaur 4/41);

Deccan Blues 122 in 33.5 overs (R John Abraham 4/29, A Tharun 3/28) bt Visaka 107 in 36.2 overs;

Deccan Colts 198 in 48.5 overs (V Aabhijay 4/26) lost to Venus Cybertech 203/6 in 28.3 overs (T Manohar Reddy 56);

Team Speed 107 in 31.4 overs lost to New Blues 108/6 in 25 overs (Koushik Reddy 3/21);

Crown 227/8 in 50 overs (Syam Sunder 3/26) lost to Azad 228 no loss in 36.4 overs (Deshmukh Adithya 74no, Harshdev Singh 133no);

Hariram 209 in 43 overs (Bardosh Khan 70, Babar Khan 51; A Kashyap 3/37) bt LNCC 143 in 29.1 overs (U Robin 88; Milind Singh 4/14, Arjun Reddy 3/1);

Mahadev 364/7 in 50 overs (Khush Agarwal 113; Puneet 4/51) bt Acrylic 132 in 42 overs (PBV Reddy 3/29, N Raj 3/28);

Cheerful Chums 259 in 45 overs (Aryan Raj 55, C Reddy 63; Ajay 3/55) bt Victoria 112 in 24.3 overs (Aryan Raj 4/18, Sandeep Kumar 5/32);

SK Blues 326/7 in 50 overs (B Ahwinan Ram 103, B Vikram 110no; Bhupendra Kumar 4/61) bt MCC 132 in 29.1 overs (B Ahwinan Ram 3/13);

Abhinav Colts 228 in 48.4 overs (Hrishikesh 3/48) bt Raju CC 96 in 31.1 overs (Sumadhur 4/23, P Venkatesh 4/16);

S N Group 240 in 49.3 overs (B Roopesh 83, Dheeraj Pranav 57; Shlok Jain 4/60) bt Lords 162 in 42.4 overs (B Roopesh 3/29);

CCOB 236 in 48.4 overs (Syed Uddin 58, Mohd Uddin Khan 53no; Mohd Ashar 5/72) bt HBCC 207 in 50 overs (Jawad Khan 72);

Oxford Blues 247 in 43.5 overs (Praneeth Kumar 83, Varun Mishra 55; Pradhyumn 3/48, Pruthvi Sai Yadav 5/40) lost to HCA Academy 248/3 in 43.5 overs (Shiva Lakshan 107, Mohd Asfan 61);

Telangana 209 in 49.4 overs (Ishaan Singh 63; Shaik Shoeb 3/25) lost to Universal 211/4 in 37.1 overs (Aditya Malhotra 101);

Bharat 253/7 in 50 overs (Pyare Raj 57, Jagruth Goud 67; Pushpender 3/28, Keerthan Praise 3/48) bt Shanti XI 237 in 38 overs (Keerthan Praise 153no, Vaishnav 4/52, Vivek Naidu 3/2);

Sri Shyam 161 in 36.4 overs (Mohd Hussain 52; Mohd Zaki Uddin 6/15) lost to Nalgonda 162/6 in 28.5 overs;

Kosaraju 213/9 in 50 overs (Arhan 91, Syed Mohammed 54; D Adithya 4/42) bt Hyd Titans 130 in 26.3 overs (Hatya Naik 62no; Aditya Singhal 5/33);

V P Willowmen 200 in 36.5 overs (Vineet Pawar 112; Praneesh Joshi 3/35, A Siddharth 4/49) bt PJLCC 126 in 26.4 overs (Ayaan Mohd Ahmed 3/52);

HUCC 99 in 18.3 overs (G Surya 6/23) lost to Postal 100/9 in 28.2 overs (Idris 5/42).

Top Performers

Centurions: Keerthan Praise 153no, Karan Kumar Patnayak 133, Harshdev Singh 133no, Khush Agarwal 113, B Ahwinan Ram 103, B Vikram 110no, Aditya Malhotra 101, Vineet Pawar 112

Five or more wickets: Mohd Zaki Uddin 6/15, G Surya 6/23, Eshan Jain 5/7, Sandeep Kumar 5/32, Mohd Ashar 5/72, Pruthvi Sai Yadav 5/40, Aditya Singhal 5/33