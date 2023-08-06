| Ex Wb Cm Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Is On Intermittent Non Invasive Ventilatory Support Hospital

Ex-WB CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee is on intermittent non-invasive ventilatory support: Hospital

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee remains on intermittent non-invasive ventilatory support on his ninth day of admission

By ANI Published Date - 07:45 PM, Sun - 6 August 23

Kolkata: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee remains on intermittent non-invasive ventilatory support on his ninth day of admission at Woodlands Hospital, a press note issued by the Managing Director and Chairman of the hospital, Dr Rupali Basu stated.

“On the ninth day of admission, former Chief Minister of West Bengal Mr Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, 79, remains on intermittent non-invasive ventilatory support,” it stated on Sunday evening.

It also mentioned that the former Chief Minister is “alert”, “responding” and had “soup” in the afternoon. It also stated that he is on “conservative medical management, physiotherapy, and lung rehabilitation.” “He is alert and is responding.

He had soup orally in the afternoon. The medical board will be convened tomorrow. Conservative medical management, physiotherapy, and lung rehabilitation are going on. He is undergoing trial on his home BIPAP Machine. He is on Ryles tube feeding and swallow assessment is being done. His overall clinical status remains stable,” the press note stated.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was admitted to Woodlands Hospital on July 29 with lower respiratory tract infection and Type II respiratory failure. A multidisciplinary medical team is treating him and keeping a close watch on his progress.

“The multidisciplinary medical team treating him comprising Dr Kaushik Chakraborty (medicine), Dr Sautik Panda (critical care), Dr Susmita Debnath (critical care), Dr Saroj Mandal (interventional cardiology), Dr Ankan Bandyopadhyay (internal medicine and pulmonology), Dr Dhruba Bhattacharya (internal medicine and critical care), Dr Asis Patra (anesthesiology), Dr Dip Narayan Mukherjee (infectious diseases specialist), Dr Semanti Chakraborty (endocrinology), Dr Somnath Maity (general medicine) and Dr Saptarshi Basu (physician and medical superintendent, Woodlands) is keeping a close watch on his progress,” the press note stated.

Earlier this week, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that former CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee waved at her when she went to meet him on Monday.

“He waved at me, I think he is in stable condition…I think his parameters are more or less okay,” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said after coming out of Woodlands Hospital on Monday.

“His treatment is going on properly in the hospital and a board has been formulated,” she added.