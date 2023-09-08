Eyes of Railway employee donated in Mancherial

Family members of Embadi Raju, who died of some disease, donated his eyes to an eye bank in Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:51 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

Mancherial: Family members of Embadi Raju, who died of some disease, donated his eyes to an eye bank in Hyderabad after being sensitized by the Sadashaya Foundation, at Sapthagiri Colony in on Friday.

Raju (55), an employee of Indian Railways, died of heart stroke on Friday. Shravan Kumar of Sadashaya Foundation said that family members of Raju came forward to donate his eyes for the cause. He stated that the eyes would be used for transplanting to two persons. He thanked wife of Raju, Radhakka, son Tirupati, daughter-in-law Ramya, daughters Pushpalatha, and Malliswari, sons-in-law Shankar and Sadanandam for extending their cooperation to donate the key organs.