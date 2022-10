Farmer electrocuted in Medak

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:25 PM, Wed - 12 October 22

Representational Image

Medak: A farmer was electrocuted at his farm at Ibrahimpur village of Chegunta Mandal on Wednesday. The man, Eggadi Swamy(50), came in touch with a live electric wire while repairing the starter of his borewell.

Death was instant for him, police said. A case was registered