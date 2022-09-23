Farmer electrocuted while repairing electric motor in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:48 AM, Fri - 23 September 22

Representational Image Tiryani Sub-Inspector Ch Ramesh said the farmer Kotnaka Dev Rao (40), a resident of Kannepalli village, was killed on the spot when he suffered an electric shock while repairing the motor meant for lifting water from a well at his residence.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A farmer was electrocuted when he was repairing an electric motor at Kannepalli village in Tiryani mandal on Friday.

The police shifted the body to Bellampalli government hospital for autopsy.

Rao is survived by his wife and two children.