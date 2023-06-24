Farmer struck dead by lighting in Asifabad

A 40-year old farmer was struck dead by lightning while he was in his farm on the outskirts of Bhupalapatnam village.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:48 PM, Sat - 24 June 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A 40-year old farmer was struck dead by lightning while he was in his farm on the outskirts of Bhupalapatnam village in Sirpur (T) mandal on Saturday.

Takire Bikkaji, a native of Bhupalapatnam village was found after being struck by lightning. Some neighboring farmers noticed the body and alerted his family members. He is survived by his wife and two children.