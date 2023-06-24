Saturday, Jun 24, 2023
Home | Telangana | Farmer Struck Dead By Lighting In Asifabad

Farmer struck dead by lighting in Asifabad

A 40-year old farmer was struck dead by lightning while he was in his farm on the outskirts of Bhupalapatnam village.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 05:48 PM, Sat - 24 June 23
Farmer struck dead by lighting in Asifabad

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A 40-year old farmer was struck dead by lightning while he was in his farm on the outskirts of Bhupalapatnam village in Sirpur (T) mandal on Saturday.

Takire Bikkaji, a native of Bhupalapatnam village was found after being struck by lightning. Some neighboring farmers noticed the body and alerted his family members. He is survived by his wife and two children.

LSEG_Growing

Related News

LSEG_Growing

Latest News