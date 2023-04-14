Heavy rains, lightning lash Hyderabad during morning hours

The eastern and southern parts of Hyderabad, including the old city, Saroornagar, LB Nagar, Hayathnagar, and Balapur, remained dry.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:59 AM, Fri - 14 April 23

Hyderabad: Heavy rains with lightning unexpectedly lashed several areas of Hyderabad during the early hours on Friday.

Several areas of the city including Khairatabad, Gachibowli, Jubilee Hills, Tank Bund, Himayatnagar, Osmania University, Basheerbagh, Secunderabad, Begumpet, Rasoolpura, Karkhana, Punjagutta, Ameerpet, Sanathnagar, Moosapet, Balanagar, Chintal, Jeedimetla, Malkajgiri, ECIL, and Neredmet recorded spells rain.

According to the India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad (IMD), the city is likely to witness more rain over the next three days, and the day temperatures are expected to soar to 40 degrees Celsius.