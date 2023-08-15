Farmer trying to save monkey electrocuted in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:55 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

Representational Image.

Karimnagar: In a tragic incident, a farmer got electrocuted while trying to rescue a monkey that got trapped in a transformer. The incident took place in Madipalli of Jammikunta mandal on Tuesday.

The farmer, Mukunda Satyam, had gone to his agricultural land in the morning and found the monkey trapped in the transformer. While trying to rescue the monkey, he is said to have come in contact with a live electric wire and got electrocuted on the spot. The monkey also died in the incident.