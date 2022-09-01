Farmers to play vital role in TRS efforts to oust BJP: Palla Rajeshwar Reddy

Published Date - 11:36 PM, Thu - 1 September 22

Hyderabad: Farmers will to play a vital role in the TRS party‘s efforts to free the country from the tyranny of the BJP rule, said Rythu Bandhu Samithi chairman and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy. He stated that efforts have begun to unite the farmers across the country who want the reforms in the agriculture sector on the lines of Telangana model.

Rajeshwar Reddy who accompanied Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to Patna and also in deliberations with the farmers unions in the country during last one week, said there would be revolutionary changes in the national politics soon. “The farmer-friendly initiatives of the Telangana government, have become the talk-of-the-town across the country. Farmers in the entire country are seeking implementation of Telangana model,” he said, while addressing the mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan here on Thursday.

The Rythu Bandhu Samithi chairman accused the Modi government of focusing only on toppling the Opposition-led governments. He said though the BJP succeeded in some attempts, it had failed in its attempts in Bihar and Delhi. “The road is going to get tougher for the BJP which is now trying to create unrest in Telangana. All such attempts will be thwarted and their conspiracies will be countered during the upcoming elections,” he added.

In response to a query, Rajeshwar Reddy said people of the country were awaiting for Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao’s entry into national politics. While stating that he was no astrologer to predict the future, he hoped that the TRS President will soon take a decision in this regard. He stated that after creating a strong platform pertaining to the farmers unions, the Chief Minister might visit various States. He ruled out the speculations over dissolving the State Legislative Assembly.