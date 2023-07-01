Fast track work on PHCs, Sub-centres: Siddipet Collector tells officials

Telangana government is building new buildings for 5 PHCs and 100 sub-centres, said Siddipet Collector

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Sat - 1 July 23

Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil is examining the works of Old Age Home at Mittapally in Siddipet district on Saturday.

Siddipet: Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil has instructed engineering officials to complete the construction of new primary health centres (PHC) and health sub-centres besides completing the modernisation works of PHCs and sub-centres. The Collector said the State government was building new buildings for 5 PHCs and 100 sub-centres.

The government had also taken up modernisation works of 21 PHCs and 56 Sub-centres. The Collector held a review meeting with engineering department officials over the progress of the works at his chambers on Saturday.

Later, the Collector examined the progress of Sakhi Centre and Working Women’s Hostel, which were being built on the premises of the Rural Police Station, Old Age Home, and Mahila Samaikhya Bhavan that were being constructed at Mittapally. He instructed the officials to fast track the works.

Also Read Telangana: Gouravelli Reservoir all set to bring better days for Husnabad