FCI urged to provide adequate storage to facilitate CMR supply

Rice millers in Telangana expressed their concerns over the confrontational attitude of the FCI in rejecting the CMR and FRK sent by them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:12 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Hyderabad: Rice millers in Telangana expressed their concerns over the confrontational attitude of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) in rejecting the Custom Milled Rice (CMR) and Fortified Rice Kernel (FRK) sent by them. The millers also complained that the FCI was refusing to provide adequate storage for the rice, leading to potential problems for the rice milling industry.

In a meeting with Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Civil Supplies Commissioner Anil Kumar on Wednesday, the millers presented their grievances. They pointed out that despite availability of storage in its godowns at Jaggaiahpet and other areas, the FCI was refusing to accept the CMR. This was having adverse impact on rice supplies across the State and causing delay in supply of CMR.

The millers informed that around 1.13 crore tonnes of paddy has accumulated at rice mills in the State, which needs to be shifted to clear the rice mills to complete the milling as per schedule. Considering the wet conditions prevailing and the wet paddy supplied for milling during the previous crop seasons, they urged the government to allow 15 lakh tonnes of paddy to be boiled during the ensuing monsoon. They also expressed concern over the FCI blacklisting 294 millers over the quality of FRK rice supplied to it.

In response, the Minister assured them that the government was committed to resolving the issues to be taken up with the Chief Minister. He urged the Central government not to neglect its responsibility to purchase paddy from farmers as mandated by the Constitution of India. He also directed Civil Supplies Department officials to address any milling challenges and communicate the millers’ problems to the Centre through FCI.