Fences turn death traps in Adilabad

Farmers have been electrifying fences to get rid of wild boars and some herbivores that damage standing maize, paddy, sorghum and other crops in villages on the forest fringes.

By Padala Santosh Updated On - 10:16 PM, Sun - 1 January 23

Adilabad: Electrified fences meant for preventing damage to various crops caused by wild animals, are continuing to become death traps to the rural population and also tigers in erstwhile Adilabad district.

Farmers have been electrifying fences to get rid of wild boars and some herbivores that damage standing maize, paddy, sorghum and other crops in villages on the forest fringes. However, such fences have claimed lives of about 60 persons in the last 9 years, with six of these deaths occurring in the last two months. As many as 10 cases were booked in connection with the electrification of fences in order to hunt wild animals in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district from December 21 to 28, 2022.

“Stringent action will be taken against those who lay electrified fences to check menace of wild boars and monkeys and to poach wild animals. The menace is resulting in the death of civilians. Cases will be booked against the responsible persons under the Section 307 (Attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code,” Kumram Bheem Asifabad district Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar said.

The electrified fences are proving to be a threat to wild animals, particularly tigers as well. In 2020, a male tiger from the Tipeshwar Tiger Reserve of Maharashtra was found dead after it accidentally touched an electrified fence set up to prevent wild boars at an agriculture field on the outskirts of Hirapur village in Indervelli.

Another tiger was electrocuted when it tried to reach a stream to drink water in Kotapalli in 2016. Several other animals too have been killed by these fences.

“Lack of coordination among departments in creating awareness among farmers is attributed to the growing number of such deaths. Officials should take steps to check the menace. They must take measures to address the damage of crops by the wild boars and monkeys. Else, the district continue to lose human lives to electric fences,” a wildlife activist said.