Fertilizers, pesticides used to grow Sitamma Jada bathukamma flower

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:58 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Karimnagar: Like other crops, fertilizers and pesticides have also been used for growing of flowers which would be used in the preparation of bathukamma. Sitamma Jada is one among few flowers.

Though other flowers, which would be used in the preparation of bathukamma, are being grown naturally, Sitamma Jada is being cultivated by using fertilizers and pesticides.

Besides other flowers, Sitamma Jada will also be given top priority in the preparation of bathukamma. Though Thangedu, Gunugu, Gummadi, Banthi, and Chamanthi would play a vital role, Sitamma Jada would give more attraction to bathukamma.

So, the women would try to incorporate the flowers in the bathukamma. Compared to other flowers, the availability of Sitamma jada is rare. So, the women in some areas prepare bathukamma by applying colors to Gunugu flowers.

In the wake of growing demand for the flowers in the market, farmers have started growing the flower in their agricultural fields as an intercrop in cotton and vegetables fields before bathukamma festival.

Besides following various farm management methods for a three months duration crop, fertilizers and pesticides have also been used to protect it from insects and get good yield.

As a result, the flowers have flooded the market. The flower, which used to appear in small quantities in the market, has been piled up everywhere.

Earlier, the vendors used to sell one or two bunches of Sitamma Jada flowers at Rs 100. Now, depending on the quality of flowers, three to six bunches are being sold at Rs 100.

Speaking to Telangana Today, a farmer Raju said that initially, ammonia would be applied after sowing the crops. If the crop was attacked by any insects, a pesticide would be sprayed.

It requires about Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 expenditure to cultivate the crop in an acre of land. The expenditure would be hiked if any insects were attacked, he informed.

A native of Peddalingapur of Illanthakunta mandal, Raju cultivated Sitamma Jada crop in ten guntas of land.