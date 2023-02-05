Festivities, processions mark birth anniversary of Hazrat Imam Ali in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:18 PM, Sun - 5 February 23

Hyderabad: Festivities and processions marked the birthday of Hazrat Imam Ali, the cousin and son-in-law of Prophet Mohammed in the city on Sunday. It corresponds to the 13th of Rajab the seventh month of Islamic calendar.

Wearing red dresses, youngsters and the elderly alike took part in the Sehra processions which passed through Kotla Alijah, Mandi Mir Alam, Chaderghat and Darulshifa and headed to Moula Ali Shrine at Malkajgiri.

The festivities were more visible in the Shia community dominated areas of Darulshifa, Noor Khan Bazar, Zehra Nagar, Mirchowk, Dabeerpura, Alijah Kotla and Kali Khabar.

Thousands of people participated in the procession which enroute was welcomed by several public representatives irrespective of their faith. Sweets and other confectionary were distributed to the public along the procession route.

The Moula Ali shrine presented a lively pictures where thousands of people converged on the occasion. Crowds will continue to visit the shrine till Monday evening.