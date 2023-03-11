Films Competing With Nani’s Dasara On March 30

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:09 PM, Sat - 11 March 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Nani’s Dasara is going to be released on March 30, as we all know. So far, there have been no big releases in Telugu this summer. Nani’s Dasara is going to start the summer celebrations at the box office. So the Telugu audience have been eagerly waiting for March 30 to witness the blockbuster vibes. Along with Dasara, a few other films (Viduthalai, Bholaa, etc.) from different languages are going to be released on the same date (March 30) across the world. Let’s take a glance at them.

Movies Releasing Along With Dasara:

1. Viduthalai (Tamil)

2. Pathu Thala (Tamil)

3. Hoysala (Kannada)

4. Bholaa (Hindi)

Viduthalai:

Viduthalai is written and directed by Vetrimaaran, who earlier made cult classics like Asuran and Vada Chennai. Viduthalai revolves around the cops hunting Perumal, the people’s army leader. Soori is the lead actor. Vijay Sethupathi is the antagonist. Gautham Vasudev Menon played a prominent role. Ilaiyaraaja composed the music for the film.

Pathu Thala:

Pathu Thala has the vibe of an intense action drama where Silambarasan plays a gangster kind of role in the region of Kanyakumari. Simbu’s looks and costumes make the role much more powerful and attractive. Gautham Karthik and Gautham Menon’s presence make the film much stronger. AR Rahman is the music director.

Hoysala:

Hoysala is an action entertainer from Pushpa fame Dhananjaya, who played the cop role in this film. The film is produced by KRG Studios and presented by KGF makers Hombale Films. Vijay N is the director. Ajaneesh Loknath, who composed the music for Kantara, composed the tunes for this film too.

Bholaa:

Bholaa is coming as the Hindi remake of the Tamil original Kaithi by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Ajay Devgn played the lead role in Bholaa. He is also the director and producer of this film. The audience have great expectations for the film as they have already witnessed the original’s content. Ajay Devgn’s mass image is going to be an additional feature. Bholaa is going to be released in 3D.