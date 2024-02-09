Finally, PV gets recognition he deserves: Vani Devi

Surabhi Vani Devi, daughter of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao and an MLC from BRS, expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for awarding her father the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honor, welcoming the decision by the center.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 February 2024, 06:36 PM

Surabhi Vani Devi, daughter of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao and an MLC from BRS, expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for awarding her father the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honor, welcoming the decision by the center.

Hyderabad: Former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao’s daughter and BRS MLC Surabhi Vani Devi, while welcoming the decision of the centre to award the Bharat Ratna, the nation’s highest civilian award, to her father, appreciated the gesture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision.

Speaking to the media at the State council on Friday, Vani said the conferring of Bharat Ratna to her father made the whole family proud and happy that he finally received the recognition he deserves.

“Though there is a slight delay, we feel, but nonetheless we welcome it. I am very thankful to PM Modi for recognising what a great person my father was,” she said.

She further stated that Prime Minister Modi understands that the path of progress and economic reforms that India was on now was set by PV Narasimha Rao, and this was a great recognition for the services he provided to this nation. Without mentioning Congress party, Vani Devi said family members had been hurt, that he was ignored and that his contributions to the nation were brushed aside for many years.

She also expressed appreciation for the fact that the previous government headed by former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had celebrated the centenary of Narasimha Rao on a grand scale. In June 2020, the then BRS government in the State had announced a year-long centenary celebration of Narasimha Rao.

Chandrashekhar Rao had announced various programmes honouring and celebrating the late PM, who died in 2004.

Meanwhile, Information and Technology Minister D Sridhar Babu, who is currently representing PV’s constituency Manthani, welcomed the decision of the Centre to award Bharat Ratna to Narasimha Rao.

Speaking to the media at the Assembly on Friday, Sridhar Babu said the former Prime Minister gave direction to the nation and put the country on the path of development. ” He gave the right direction to the country in a global context three decades back.

We feel proud that his contribution to the nation has been recognised. He contested from the constituency that is now represented by me,”he said.