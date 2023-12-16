FIR against junior college lecturer for harassing colleague in Khammam

Following the incident, students and student unions have staged protests demanding action against the male lecturer while some students staged protests in support of the English lecturer

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:08 PM, Sat - 16 December 23

Khammam: A report has been submitted to higher officials regarding alleged harassment of a female lecturer by a male lecturer at Government Junior College (Girls) at Gandhi Chowk in Khammam, informed DIEO K Ravi Babu.

It might be noted that a chemistry lecturer accused her colleague, an English lecturer of sending vulgar messages over mobile phone and throwing invectives at her. She also lodged a complaint against him at the three-town police station and an FIR was registered under relevant sections.

Following the incident, students and student unions have staged protests demanding action against the male lecturer while some students staged protests in support of the English lecturer. In view of the development, the District Intermediate Education Officer (DIEO) K Ravi Babu conducted an enquiry.

When contacted Ravi Babu said as the report was submitted to the higher officials, action would be initiated against the male lecturer as per the directions from the officials. There were around 1000 students pursuing regular intermediate and vocational courses at the college.