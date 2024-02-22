Five BRS corporators join Congress in Khammam

Five BRS corporators joined Congress in the presence of Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Thursday
Raparthi Sarath of 50th division, Palepu Vijaya of 44th division, M Prasad 39th division, A Nirisha of 21rd division and M Venkateswarlu 16th division were the corporators who joined Congress.
DCC president P Durga Prasad and City Congress president Mohammed Javeed were present.