Five BRS corporators join Congress in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 February 2024, 08:43 PM

Khammam: Five BRS corporators joined Congress in the presence of Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao here on Thursday.

Raparthi Sarath of 50th division, Palepu Vijaya of 44th division, M Prasad 39th division, A Nirisha of 21rd division and M Venkateswarlu 16th division were the corporators who joined Congress.

DCC president P Durga Prasad and City Congress president Mohammed Javeed were present.