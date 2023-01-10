Five dead after car plunges into irrigation canal in Siddipet

Siddipet: In a tragic incident, five persons of a family died after the car they were traveling in went out of control and plunged into the KLIS Canal near Mallanna Temple at Munigadapa of Jagadevpur here on Tuesday.

According to the locals, six persons including two women, a girl and one boy were traveling in the Maruti Alto car.

The locals who rushed to the spot managed to retrieve the five bodies from the car while one passenger, who sustained serious injuries, was rushed to the Government Hospital in Gajwel. The victims were Sammaiah (40), his wife Sravanthi (32), their children Bhavya Sri (15) and Lokesh, and Sravanthi’s mother Rajamani (48).

Sravanthi’s father Venkatesh also sustained serious injuries in the mishap. While Sammaiah was a native of Malyala in Bibinagar Mandal of Yadadri-Bhongir district, Rajamani and Venkatesh were residents of Bommalaramaram Mandal headquarters.

Gajwel ACP Ramesh said the family had gone to the Vemulawada temple for darshan on Monday. They spent the night at Vemulawada and were on their way back home on Tuesday. Sammaiah, who was driving the car, apparently lost control over steering and the car slipped into the Kondapochamma Sagar Canal.

The condition of the Venkatesh is said to be critical. A case was registered by Jagadevpur Police.