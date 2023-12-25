Five of a family in Telangana test positive for Covid

As other family members too showed symptoms of Covid, the health authorities got the tests conducted which confirmed that they were also infected.

By IANS Published Date - 02:03 PM, Mon - 25 December 23

Hyderabad: Five members of a family tested positive for Covid-19 in Telangana amid spike in the number of cases over the last few days.

This is the first time after the recent spurt in infections that multiple cases were reported from a single family. According to officials, an elderly person in a family in Ganapuram of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district tested positive for Covid two days ago. She was admitted to the MGM Hospital in Warangal.

As other family members too showed symptoms of Covid, the health authorities got the tests conducted which confirmed that they were also infected. The family has been kept in isolation. Their samples were sent to confirm if they were infected by new sub-variant JN.1, which is driving the surge in the number of Covid cases in the world, including India.

Telangana reported 12 new Covid cases on Sunday, taking the total active cases to 38. The health authorities conducted 1,322 tests during a 24-hours period that ended at 5.30 p.m. on Sunday. Five cases were reported from Hyderabad and one each from Rangareddy, Sangareddy and Warangal districts.