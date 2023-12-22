Telangana: Medical, health department gearing up to tackle Covid

Though no case was reported in the erstwhile Karimnagar district, medical and health department officials are getting prepared to tackle the virus successfully since the cases are likely to be reported in the coming days.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:39 PM, Fri - 22 December 23

Karimnagar: In the wake of the report of fresh Covid cases, district medical and health department officials are making arrangements to tackle the outbreak of cases. The cases of JN1, a sub-variant of omicron, have been reported in different states of the country.

Besides alerting the staff of PHCs and CHCs, isolation wards are also being prepared in hospitals to provide treatment to infected people. Health department officials were also instructed to conduct Corona tests on people with symptoms of the JN1. Isolation wards, which were used to provide treatment to Covid patients earlier, are being utilized to provide treatment to general patients since Corona cases have not been reported during the last two years.

In the wake of fresh cases, isolation wards are being prepared. Medicines, injections and other equipment are also being kept ready.

During the earlier outbreaks, a number of corona patients died due to lack of adequate oxygen supply during the first and second wave of covid.

Not to repeat such a situation, oxygen facilities have been provided to all beds.

Rajanna-Sircilla district officials have already arranged ten isolation beds in Sircilla and Vemulawada hospitals.

100 isolation beds, which earlier were used for Covid patients in Karimnagar district headquarters hospital, are being prepared. Besides a 21,000 liters capacity liquid oxygen tank, two oxygen concentrators are available in the hospital. 32 bedside concentrators and 40 ventilators are also available.

Hospital authorities are expressing confidence to face any kind of situation since they are well-prepared. Moreover, there was no shortfall of medicines, oxygen and other equipment.