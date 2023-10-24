Flag march conducted by women commandos of CRPF, police in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:04 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Mancherial: A flag march was conducted jointly by women commandos of Central Reserve Protection Force (CRPF) and policemen and officials of the police department from IB Chowk to Bellampalli Chowrasta in order to create a sense of security and to prevent untoward incident during polls here on Tuesday evening.

Ramagundam Commissioner of Police Rema Rajeshwari was the chief guest of the march. She was joined by Collector Badavath Santosh, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhir Kekan and Assistant Commissioner of Police B Thirupathi Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajeshwari said that the march was aimed at creating a sense of security and to prevent untoward incidents at the time of polls to the Telangana Legislative Assembly. She stated that security measures were being taken to ensure free and free elections. She urged the electors to exercise their franchise without any fear.

The commissioner further said that five companies of central Armed forces had arrived in Ramagundam commissionerate. Some more companies would reach the region soon. The personnel of the armed forces would be deployed at critical polling stations. They along with the policemen would be used for protection of strong rooms and counting rooms after the polls.