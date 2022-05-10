Focused preparation is a must to excel in job tests: Kothagudem Collector

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:24 PM, Tue - 10 May 22

Kothagudem: Focused preparation and proper time management were key factors in excelling in competitive examinations, District Collector Anudeep Durishetty told job aspirants. He addressed a gathering of unemployed youth attending free coaching classes for Group-I and Group-II tests being run by SC Development Department Ambedkar Community Hall here on Tuesday.

He advised the youth to make effective use of the free coaching offered by various government departments and secure government jobs. Since the government was issuing job notifications on large-scale a success plan was a must. Answering queries related to preparation and study material the Collector said one should strictly follow the syllabus, choose a suitable study material and gain a comprehensive understanding of all the subjects.

Durishetty told the youth to improve their knowledge of current affairs as it helps them to excel in the job tests. One should read the newspapers daily and note important developments. Revision of the subjects taught in the coaching classes helps to retain the information. He wanted the job aspirants not to worry about the competition, get rid of the negative feelings and to lay focus on their goal of securing the job. Test writing and self evaluation would assist the candidates to keep a tab on their progress, he noted.

While preparing for the job tests, the number of hours does not matter. What matters was how focused the preparation was. Those attending coaching classes should not waste time with discussions on unnecessary issues, the Collector suggested. Some of the job aspirants coming from distant places to attend coaching in Kothagudem appealed to the Collector to provide accommodation locally. Responding to the request he directed the SC Development Officer to provide them accommodation locally.

SC Development Office D Anasuya and Assistant Social Welfare Officer Siva Bhaskar were present.