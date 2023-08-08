Football: St Michael’s School clinch twin titles in 3rd Champions Cup

Winners St Michaels U-12,16 teams in the 3rd Champions Cup on Tuesday

Hyderabad: St Michael’s School clinched twin titles in the 3rd Champions Cup conducted by Friends Club bollarum at Kiprha Football Academy Decathlon on Tuesday.

In the under-12 final, Riyan’s brace helped St Michael’s defeat Tightened 3-1. Later in under-16 category, St Michael’s defeated BFC 3-2 on penalties to take top honours.

In the U-10 final, Parakishith and Mounik scored a brace each to help Tightened thrash SCA 4-0 for the title. SCA B edged past SCA A 2-1 in the under-8 division. In the under-14 final, Sky Kings secured the title defeating BFC 3-2 on penalties.

Results:

U-8 Final: SCA B 2 (Anirudh 2) bt SCA A 1 (Vaidik 1); Semis: SCA A 2 (Jaideep 2) bt St Michael’s 0; SCA B 2 (Vishal 2) bt Don Bosco 0;

U-10: Final: Tightened 4 (Parakishith 2, Mounik 2) bt SCA 0; Semis: SCA 3 (Advik 2, Amit 1) bt Deccan Dynamos 0, Tightened 1 (Parashith 1) bt SCA B 0;

U-12: Final: St Michael’s 3 (Riyan 2, Jaison 1) bt Tightened 1 (Pranith1); Semis: St Michael’s A 4 (Jaison 1, Akash1, Vikranth 1, Riyan 1) bt St Michaels B 0, Tightened 2 (Pranith 1, Varshith 1) bt SCA A 0;

U-14: Final: Sky Kings 3 (Michael 1, Aarav 1, Yagya 1) bt BFC 2 (Rohan 1, Shaurya 1) (on penalties);

U-16: Final: St Michael’s B 3 (Saket 1, Dheeraj 1, Nikhil 1) bt BFC 2 (Akshath 1, Krish 1) (on penalties); Semis: St Michael’s B 3 (Nikhil 1, Dheeraj 1, Saketh 1) bt NCSA 0, BFC 3 (Krish 2, Mayank 1) bt St Michael’s A 1 (Vincent 1).