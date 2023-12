Former Mayor Mir Zulfiqar registers win in Charminar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:26 PM, Sun - 3 December 23

Hyderabad: Securing 49,002 votes, AIMIM’s Mir Zulfiqar has sealed his victory in the Charminar constituency. After the 15th round, he was in the lead with around 22,858 votes.

Coming second to the former Mayor is Megha Rani Agarwal of the Bharatiya Janata Party who secured 26,144 votes. In third place with 10,566 votes is Mohammed Mujeebullah Shareef of Congress.