Former Planning Commission VC Montek Singh Ahluwalia meets CM Revanth

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 February 2024, 11:03 PM

Hyderabad: Former Planning Commission Vice Chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at Secretariat here on Saturday.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, the Chief Minister held discussions with Ahluwalia on Telangana and the union government’s financial conditions, huge debt burden incurred in the last 10 years, besides its impact on the economy.

They also discussed the economic reforms introduced during the Congress regime in the country and other aspects related to economic growth and measures to address financial challenges.

Meanwhile, minority community representatives also met the Chief Minister and discussed different issues.

They appealed to the Chief Minister to initiate measures for implementing four percent reservation to Minority community, besides allocating sufficient budget for minority schools development in the State.

They also urged him to protect Wakf lands and the Chief Minister assured that all their issues would be addressed.