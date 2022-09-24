Hyderabad: Formula E car to be displayed at Tank Bund on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:39 PM, Sat - 24 September 22

(File Photo) As a prelude to the Formula E Prix races that will be held in Hyderabad early next year, the Formula E car will be displayed at Tank Bund here on Sunday.

The car will be showcased here for the next few weeks and then taken to other locations across the city in the coming months. Plans are afoot to take the car to other metro cites to create awareness around the country.

At 0 to 62 kmph in under 3 seconds, potential top speeds of 280kmph, and hair-raising cornering, the Formula E Gen 2 cars are similar to the Formula 1 cars but run on EV technology.

Hyderabad will be among the 12 cities of the globe and the only Indian city specially chosen to host the Formula E Prix in 2023. With 100 races completed since its inception in 2014, the Formula E Prix is among the fastest-growing sporting events in the world.