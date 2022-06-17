Foundation stone for GHMC’s developmental works to be laid in Kapra

| Foundation Stone For Ghmcs Developmental Works To Be Laid In Kapra

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:12 PM, Fri - 17 June 22

Hyderabad: The foundation stone for five developmental works to be taken up in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Kapra circle with an amount of Rs 546.20 lakh will be laid on Saturday.

Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi will lay the foundation stone for the works which will commence from tomorrow in Kapra circle and include repairs and closing of the open stormwater drain in Nirmal Nagar and construction of a box drain from Kandiguda X Road to DLR enclave park.

Foundation stone will also be laid for the road restoration works at Sai Baba Officer’s Colony, Mythri Enclave Villas and Sai Baba Nagar B Colony.