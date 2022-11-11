Four children injured after reckless driving by auto driver in Gajwel

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:43 PM, Fri - 11 November 22

Injured children are undergoing treatment in Gajwel Hospital on Friday.

Siddipet: Four school children suffered injuries after a school auto met with an accident at Gajwel Educational Hub near Gajwel town on Friday evening.

According to Gajwel Police, parents from Mylaram village of Wargal Mandal, whose children were going to a private school in Gajwel, had hired an auto owned by Alawala Narasimhulu (35) to take the children to school and back home every day. On Friday, on the way back to Mylaram, the auto turned turtle after Narasimhulu allegedly drove recklessly. When the locals tried to thrash him, he escaped and climbed an electric pole. The locals then called Transco authorities to ensure the power supply was switched off.

The Police then persuaded him to get down from the pole assuring him security. Since the parents alleged that he was drunk, the police took him to hospital for tests. While two girls, Sathvika (9) and Ruthvika (8) sustained serious injuries, the other two survived with minor injuries.